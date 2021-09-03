Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 3 September 2021, Written Update: Sirat and Kartik off for a vacation

Today we see that Sirat tells Sheela that only because of Suhasini she is allowing her to participate in the wedding. Later, Sirat warns Sheela to stay away from her family. Sheela mocks Sirat by saying that this family belongs to Naira and she can never replace her. Sirat confronts Sheela for creating a mess. Sheela continues to insult Sirat and says it won’t be easy for her to make a place in this family.

Sirat fails to perform the rituals properly as she recalls Sheela’s words. Surekha taunts Sirat and tells her that she cannot compete a simple ritual and dreams of replacing Naira in their life. Sheela asks Kartik about her money, Kartik tells that her money will be credited soon in her account.

Later, Kartik helps Sirat to take out her jewellery and informs her that he has booked a resort for them to spend some time together. Sirat tells Kartik to take Kairav and Akshara along with them. Later, Kartik’s family is happy as Sirat informs them that they will be taking Kairav and Akshara with them their for their honeymoon. Meanwhile, Manish doubts Sirat as he finds her irresponsible and worries about his grandchildren.

Finally, Sirat and Kartik reach the resort with Kairav and Akshara. Ahead, Kartik learns about a sports company who is interested in making Sirat their brand ambassador and informs Sirat about the same. Kartik decides to get back to Goenka Mansion and informs Sirat that the company wants to complete the paperwork soon. Kairav is happy listening to the news and congratulates Sirat.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

