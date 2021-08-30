Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 30 August 2021, Written Update: Sirat confesses her love for Kartik

Today, Sirat meets Kairav and Akshara as they are asleep and apologises to Kairav for leaving them. Later, she assures Kairav that she will be always by his side whenever he needs him. Kairav murmurs in sleep and prays to god for always keeping Sirat close to him and also wishes for Kartik and Sirat’s wedding. After a while, Sirat leaves Kairav and further apologises to the whole Goenka family and starts leaving the house. Kartik drops Sirat to the car, while Sirat gets emotional.

As Kairav wakes up, he learns about Sirat’s exit when he was asleep. He cries for her and confronts his family for not informing him when she was leaving. Kairav asks Kartik to get her back, meanwhile Kairav’s health starts to worsen. On the other hand, Sirat worries for Kartik and Kairav as she makes an exit from their house.

Later, Kairav spots Sirat coming back in the house. Sirat tells the Goenkas that she could not stop thinking about Kartik and Kairav. Further, Goenkas understand that Sirat wants to stay back but wants Kartik to stop her. Sirat starts crying and runs away from the house and sits again in the car. Kartik dresses up as a driver and over hears Sirat’s feelings for him in the car and later unveils himself, while Sirat gets shocked. Kartik confronts Sirat for hiding her feelings from him. Sirat tells Kartik that the society and their taunts stopped her from confessing love to him. Further, Sirat confesses that she loves Kartik.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

