Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 30 December 2021, Written Update: Abhimanyu and Akshara get intoxicated

In today’s episode we see that Abhimanyu confronts Akshara for leaving the house without informing anyone as the Goenkas had a tough time while the latter was not around. Elsewhere, Vansh and Kairav get back to the Goenka house and inform everyone that Akshara is nowhere to be found. In the meantime Akshara calls Manish and tells him that she is alright and adds that Abhimanyu has come to her rescue. Akhilesh asks Abhimanyu and Akshara to stay overnight wherever they are as the bridge connecting to the main city is broken. Abhimanyu decides to wait until the bridge gets repaired by the municipal corporation and asks Kairav to look after Manish till they get back.

On the flip side, Harshvardhan and his family members get to know that Akshara is safe as Abhimanyu is with her while both of them have decided to stay together till next morning. Aarohi gets restless and feels that Akshara might reveal that she was the one who had managed to save Abhimanyu in the medical camp. Abhimanyu tells Akshara to wait in the car until the bridge gets repaired wherein the latter informs that she has left the keys inside the car and thus they have to search some other alternative.

Abhimanyu and Akshara manage to find a shelter in the village where they could spend the night without any worries. Neel decides to drop Aarohi back to the Goenka house and the former also feels that Abhimanyu and Akshara are made for each other. Furthermore, Neel tells Aarohi that Akshara will never try to snatch Abhimanyu from her as she is always concerned about their happiness. Abhimanyu and Akshara get intoxicated accidentally and express their feelings while the former also adds that no other girl can replace her as she has a special place in his heart.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

