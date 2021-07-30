Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai, 30 July 2021, Written Update: Mauri's demise shocks Sirat

On the other hand, Kartik is with Mauri as her health deteriorating, and her last wish is to see Sirat before she leaves this world. Kartik tries to divert Mauri’s mind and also tries to remove Sirat out on bail but is unsuccessful.

Later, we see Mauri leaves this world which shocks Kartik and makes him feel guilty for not fulfilling Mauri’s last wish. Soon the Goenkas gather in the room and feel sad for what has happened. Kartik is worried about how will he tell Sirat about Mauri’s death as it happened in her absence. Kartik decides to get back Sirat, so that she can attend the final rites.

Kartik reaches the police station where Sirat is happy that she will be able to meet Mauri. But as she comes out of the jail, Kartik informs her about Mauri’s demise. Hearing that Sirat faints as she could not digest the truth. Kartik gets Sirat to their house where Mauri lost her life.

Sirat remembers everything from the past. Kartik tries to talk to Sirat, but she is only thinking about Mauri and how she supported her for everything. Media starts questioning Sirat and she is left speechless. Kartik takes her to Mauri’s room where Sirat looks at Mauri and starts crying and later collapses.

Will Sirat digest the truth and get back stronger remains the big question?

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Narendranath challenges Kartik to save Sirat as she gets arrested