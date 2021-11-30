Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 30 November 2021, Written Update: Abhimanyu celebrates his birthday

Today we see that Akshara hides in the room while the patients of the hospital get Abhimanyu to get venue of his secret birthday party. Akshara gets excited and feels that Abhimanyu should like all the preparations as everything is planned for him. Elsewhere, Harshvardhan meets Aarohi and tells her to concentrate on her duty leaving everything from the past aside. Aarohi thanks Harshvardhan for giving her the opportunity even after the misunderstanding amongst their families.

Later, Harshvardhan blames Akshara for Abhimanyu’s previous heartbreak and decides to teach her a lesson whenever he spots her. On the flip side, some children from the hospital dedicate a dance performance to their favoUrite doctor. Abhimanyu loves the preparations and imagines Akshara everywhere in the venue and thinks that she is the perfect match for her. Manjiri thanks Akshara as yet again only because of her she could see Abhimanyu’s smile after a long time.

Furthermore, Neel invites a special person on the stage while Harshvardhan gets shocked when he sees that Manjiri was in the hospital without letting him know. Manjiri comes on the stage and sings a song after she recalls that Akshara had encouraged her to maintain Abhimanyu’s smile. Abhimanyu gets emotional after listening the song and remembers Akshara. Ahead, Abhimanyu cuts the cake and constantly thinks about Akshara, while Neel secretly thanks her for making the day special for his brother.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

