Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 30 September 2021, Written Update: Sirat refuses to get back in the boxing ring

Today we see that Sirat prays to god that the love between Kairav, Akshara and Aarohi should never fade. Kartik assures Sirat that everything will happen according to her. Ahead, Kairav joins Sirat and Kartik and starts playing with his sisters. Suvarna, Gayatri and Surekha gather in the kitchen and talk about Aarohi’s ‘Annaprashana’ ritual. Suhasini decides the timing of the function and informs everyone else about it. Surekha tries to criticise Sirat but Suhasini backs the latter.

Sirat gets Aarohi and Akshara ready for the function. Meanwhile, Kartik asks Sirat to resume her boxing practice. Sirat denies as she feels that Aarohi and Akshara need her the most at this moment of time. Sirat then gets into the kitchen and prepares a sweet dish for the Aarohi’s ‘Annaprashana’ function. Suhasini and other family members praise Sirat for making the sweet. Further, few girls from Sirat’s boxing academy enter the Goenka house and inform Sirat about the Asian Boxing championship. Sirat refuses to get back in the boxing ring as she cannot leave Akshara and Aarohi alone as they need her.

As the ceremony starts, Sirat decides to include Akshara and Aarohi equally in the ritual as none of them should feel left out. Goenkas agree with Sirat’s decision and compliment her for the unique thought. Afterwards, Suhasini performs a ritual to know the hobbies of Aarohi and Akshara. Aarohi picks up a notebook, while Akshara picks up the music recorder. Later, Kartik gets the enrollment form for the Asian boxing championship and insists Sirat to fill the form. Sirat stays firm on her decision and decides to look after Aarohi and Akshara as both of them are infants.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

