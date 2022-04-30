Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 30th April 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu saves Akshara

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu decides to meet Akshara after the haldi. Abhimanyu dreams about bumping into Akshara by mistake and then slow dancing with her. Neil tells Abhimanyu to snap out of his daydreams. Abhimanyu tells him he wants to meet Akshara. He tells him to sneak into her room but he learns from Aarohi that Akshara is missing. He gets restless. Mahima asks Abhimanyu to get ready. Neil tells him he can get romantic with Akshara after the wedding so he should be patient now.

Kairav, Vansh, Aarohi and Abhimanyu search for Akshara. Both the Goenkas and the Birlas argue over how to celebrate the haldi. They argue over if they should celebrate it together or separate. Mahima cancels the event. Abhimanyu, Aarohi, Vansh and Kairav check the CCTV footage. They see the truth about Akshara. Abhimanyu goes to confront the goons. Abhimanyu manages to rescue Akshara. She tells him the goons were troubling her. He asks her to not worry and asks her to get ready for the haldi.

He drops Akshara back to her room. He tells her she attracts a lot of trouble. She tells him it's not intentional. The Birlas like all the arrangements. Parth tells them Kairav has arranged it. Harsh finds Abhimanyu missing and taunts him for being around Akshara all the time. Anand says the Birla kids are useless and Nishtha is their only hope. Abhimanyu sees Akshara and says he’s falling in love again.

