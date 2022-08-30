Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 30th August 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu decides not to spare Kairav

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu talks Shivansh and asks if going to Jaipur is really necessary. Then, Abhimanyu decides to go. On the other hand, Kairav assures Akshara that he’ll be fine and insists him to go back to India and tells that maybe the reason she is going also might be Abhimanyu and fate might bring them together. Akshara agrees. Then, She writes letters for him and imagines running to him and even he’s running her. They both hug but he vanishes and she realises that it was only her imagination.

She thinks that she wants to give closure to him and will win the competition as well. She thinks that their love is strong so she will win this event and finish their deal and go to him and no one will be able to stop her. Abhimanyu wonders why did Akshara leave him without any answer and cries. Later, Parth and Shefali come home and Abhimanyu enters with Shivansh. Akshara tells Kairav that she got visas for the both of them. Kairav tells he won’t come and Akshara asks him to come as Abhimanyu will understand everything if she says and tells that he understood before so he will get that he’s innocent.

Abhimanyu tells he’s going to Jaipur as it’s important for Shefali. Mahima and Parth ask Shefali not to go but instead spend some time with Shivansh. Shefali agrees. Akshara asks Kairav not to worry. Mahima tells Abhimanyu to find Kairav. He tells them that he hasn’t forgotten what has happened and even he’s hurt so he won’t spare Kairav or his sister and if they come in front of them then it’s a bad news for them.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

