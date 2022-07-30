Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 30th July 2022, Written Update: Akshara waits for Dr. Kunal

In today’s episode, Aarohi comes and tells Akshara that Suwarna sent kachoris to her. Akshara asks her to give it to Manjiri and leaves hastily. Aarohi sees a medical file in Akshara’s hand and wonders where is she going. She decides to follow her. Abhimanyu tells Manjiri that it’s good Akshara isn’t home as they can even plan the birthday party properly. Parth asks him to call Kairav also so they can help. Kairav, Parth, Vansh, Manjiri and Neil bake a cake for Akshara and Abhimanyu’s hands shake while writing happy birthday and he feels disappointed.

They encourage him to write and he writes happy birthday on the cake. They make fun of him saying that Akshara will understand as she married him despite knowing how bad doctors’ handwriting is. Neil tells that it’s an upgrade from his prescription as the handwriting on the cake is better. Kairav asks Abhimanyu when Anisha is coming back. Abhimanyu tells that she doesn’t reply on time and asks Kairav if they’re in touch. Kairav tells that they rarely talk. Aarohi learns that Akshara is searching for Dr. Kunal.

Akshara learns that Dr. Kunal will visit the darga in the evening. Abhimanyu tries to learn guitar and sing and wonders if Akshara will come back on time. Akshara prays that she meets Dr. Kunal and convinces him. Harsh tells Anand to give an envelope to Akshara for her birthday. Abhimanyu calls and asks Akshara why’s she in darga.

