Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 30th June 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu feels lonely

In today’s episode, Parth asks Abhimanyu and Akshara to come to the party. Harsh gets an audio message saying that they are planning to make Parth sit in his chair. Harsh thinks Mahima is such an opportunist. Parth asks Abhimanyu to change and come. Dadi sends a voice not to Akshu saying that silence is bad for relations so she should do what she thinks is right. Abhimanyu tells Manjiri that she fought with the girl who loves him so much. She tells him to not let silence come between their relationship.

Mr Bijoria comes and asks Abhimanyu where his wife is. Neil says that she will come shortly. Akshara sings a lullaby to console a kid. Manjiri comes and sings along. Akshara hugs her. Abhimanyu sits alone and reminisces about Akshara. Rohan goes to Abhimanyu and tells him that he wants to say something. He tells him to send a voice note to Akshara and asks him to patch up with her as it hurts seeing them both like that. He leaves.

Parth, Neil and Shefali see Abhimanyu standing alone. Neil and Abhi argue and then hug it out. Neil tells him that even in childhood they fought and patched up, the same way he should end the fight with Akshara as there’s no point in continuing the fight when they both love each other so much.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

