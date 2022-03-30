Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 30th March 2022, Written Update: Akshara agrees to play Holi

In today’s episode, ‘Bole Chudiyaan’ starts playing and Akshara turns to see what is going on and gets stunned seeing Abhimanyu. She asks him what’s he doing here. He recalls Neil asking him to go meet Akshara so they can spend some time alone since everyone will be busy playing Holi. He tells her he came here because she doesn’t play Holi. She asks him to leave and play Holi with everyone. Aarohi goes and collects a bottle of cold drinks.

Then, Abhimanyu puts water on himself and Akshara gives a curtain and asks him to wrap it around himself. He asks how can he do that as he wants to play Holi with her. She tells no and tries to run away but he pulls her back and they both have a moment. Aarohi hopes Abhimanyu is busy with Akshara so he doesn’t talk to the detective regarding Manjiri. Abhimanyu lifts Akshara and tells he wants this to be special for both of them. While leaving, Akshara drinks thandai, and Aarohi worries if she will spill the beans about the accident to him and follows them. Suwarna awaits Abhimanyu and Akshara’s arrival.

Harsh drinks something and a man tells him he shouldn’t have drunk from that glass. Then, Akshara comes and wishes Harsh a happy Holi and asks him if he plays Holi with mud. Akshara asks where’s Aarohi and she comes and informs that she was on an important call and later tells Akshara to not talk about the accident. Akshara assures her that she won’t. Abhimanyu asks Aarohi if she followed them. She tells him she was talking to Dr. Batra and he can confirm it. He calls to confirm it and she thinks he doesn’t even trust her.

