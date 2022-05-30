Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 30th May 2022, Written Update: Manjiri tries to destroy adoption papers

In today’s episode, Akshara and Manjiri cook together in the kitchen and Manjiri asks her to go get ready for her work as the staff can finish the work or else she might get late. Akshara tells her that even she will work with her as she doesn’t want her to work alone in the kitchen. Abhimanyu comes and talks to Akshara sneakily and apologizes to her for sleeping and asks her to come. Akshara asks him to go. He asks her to come out but she signals him to go. The staff asks Akshara what happened as she’s looking out. She tells nothing and continues with her work. Later, Akshara goes and gives juice to Abhimanyu and asks him to stop working out so much as he’s already hot and there are already enough girls eyeing him.

He asks her if she’s jealous and she gets close to him and tells that only she has a right on him and informs him that he only gets angry after commuting a mistake. He asks what did he do and she tells him that he should know. He comes forward and apologized for sleeping off early. He tries to get romantic but Neil comes and interrupts them by telling Manjiri is calling them. Manjiri tried to destroy the adoption papers but Harsh comes and the papers fall down.

Akshara comes down and trips and her papers also fall down. The adoption papers get mixed with hers. Harsh and Mahima taunt Akshara for her work and Akshara defends herself. Akshara and Abhimanyu reach the trust and a lady asks for her help. Abhimanyu yells at the owner of the trust for not helping a lady when needed. Everyone blames Akshara for creating drama.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 28th May 2022, Written Update: Harsh hurts Neil’s emotions