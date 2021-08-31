Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 31 August 2021, Written Update: Goenka’s gear up for Kartik’s wedding

Kartik apologises to Sirat for not stopping her as she was leaving. Soon Sirat goes down on her knee and proposes Kartik and asks him if he is ready to make her his life partner. Kartik tells her that he will only marry her when he feels that the latter loves him truly. Sirat shouts 'I love you' and again proposes him. Kartik gives Sirat a ring, while she cries and hugs Kartik.

Later, the family members worry about Kartik and Sirat. Suvarna tells the family that she is sure that Kartik will get back Sirat. After a while, Kartik gets back Sirat and tells his family that latter is ready to marry him. Sirat thanks all the family members for accepting her and also apologises for all her mistakes. Suhasini tells everyone in the family to start the wedding preparations for the new couple.

Sirat gets upset as there is no one from her side. Kartik cheers her up and tells her not to worry as he will take care of Sirat. Kartik also assures Sirat that he will teach her everything and asks her to relax. Suvarna informs Kartik and Sirat that they cannot stay together until the wedding rituals are completed. Ahead, Goenkas get ready for Kartik and Sirat’s wedding ceremony as everyone is excited. Kartik requests Manish to accept Sirat as no one else can be a better mother for his kids. Manish assures Kartik that he will accept Sirat as his family member and hugs Kartik.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read|Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: A stalker threatens to reveal the real identity of Sirat