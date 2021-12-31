Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 31 December 2021, Written Update: Akshara and Abhimanyu confess their feelings

Today we see that Abhimanyu informs Akshara that until she entered his life, he did not believe in love as he always concentrated on his professional career. Akshara is surprised when she learns that Abhimanyu is still in love with her and cannot afford to loose her in any situation. In the meantime, Aarohi gets restless as Abhimanyu and Akshara spend time together and also prays to god that this night should not affect her relationship with Birla and Goenka families. Aarohi recalls all her wrongdoings and realises that Abhimanyu will never marry her if Akshara reveals everything to him as she had been hiding the truth from everyone.

Abhimanyu and Akshara learn that both of them are still connected to each other, but Aarohi feels that no one can replace her as the daughter-in-law of Birlas. After a while, Akshara informs Abhimanyu that she is sacrificing her love for Aarohi as she wants the latter to be with her throughout the life. Abhimanyu feels flabbergasted when he learns that Aarohi is restricting Akshara from expressing her love and then assures that he will talk to Manjiri about everything. Back in the Goenka house, Kairav informs Manish that the bridge has been repaired.

Furthermore, Akshara reveals to Abhimanyu that she was the one who risked her life and saved him from being injured at the medical camp. Abhimanyu appreciates Akshara for her heroic act and is shocked when he recalls about how Aarohi took away all the credit and lied to everyone. Moving on, Akshara gathers courage and confesses her feelings to Abhimanyu while latter becomes happy and hugs her. Later, the Goenkas and members of the Birla family reach the location and take Akshara and Abhimanyu along with them.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

