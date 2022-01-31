Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 31 January 2022, Written Update: Akshara's attempt to convince her family

In today's episode, Goenkas and Birlas come face to face on Makar Sankranti. Harsh taunts Manish that flying kites is not everyone's cup of tea, to which the latter challenges for a kite flying competition. Akshara advises Kairav and Vansh to join them because otherwise, the competition may turn into a war. They agree and join them. Akshara messages Abhimanyu and asks him to join the match with his brothers. Swarna says to Manjiri that she knew everything and could have averted it. Neil defeats Aarohi and advises her to say sorry to the family for her misdeed and move on to which the latter warns him for keeping an eye on her.

Manish and Harsh keep taunting each other during the game, leaving Akshara tensed. Then the latter brings Abhimanyu in a corner and asks when was the most challenging time in their love story. Abhimanyu replies that he felt terrible when Akshara gave up on him. She continues that as they are now united, they can not give up on their family. She requests him to help her reunite their families, and Abhimanyu agrees to fight this battle for his love.

She starts to dance with Abhimanyu and her brothers to convince her family. They requested Manish and Harsh not to leave the venue and enjoy. Manjiri says to Mahima that her children are not selfish, for they are trying to unite the elders with a clean heart. On the other hand, Dadi praises the children's efforts.

Later, Abhimanyu and Akshara fly kites nearby. Akshara notices a hanging wire and jumps on Abhimanyu to save him from being electrocuted. Neighbors see them lying on one another and call them shameless. Goenkas and Birlas remain speechless while neighbors say Abhimanyu left his bride and eloped with the younger sister. Kairav, Abhimanyu, and Aarohi tell the outsiders not to interfere in their family matters. Society members say they used to praise Goenka daughters because one is a doctor and another an artist, but now they are a disgrace.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 29 January 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu to convince Akshara's family