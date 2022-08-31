Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 31st August 2022, Written Update: Akshara reaches Jaipur

In today’s episode, Maya prays and hopes that they get to win the competition and even Akshara prays for the same. Maya tells that in India this festival is celebrated very grandly and Akshara agrees. Parth asks Shefali if she's okay. Shefali tells him that she wants to stay and spend time with Shivansh but she can't spoil Manjiri's festive mood by taking Abhimanyu away to Jaipur. Maya celebrates Janmashtami in Mauritius. She says she wants blessings for the event. Akshara prays that she gets to meet Abhimanyu.

She imagines dancing with him and smiles. Abhimanyu also imagines dancing with Akshara and misses her. Akshara, Dr. Kunal, and Maya reach Jaipur airport. Maya tells Akshara that they have to wait for some time as there is some issue with the car. Abhimanyu, Shefali, Parth, and Shivansh reach Jaipur airport. Abhimanyu thinks of Akshara leaving with Kairav and gets upset. All of them leave the airport. Manjiri tells Neil that Abhimanyu might be searching for Akshara in Jaipur as they have so many memories in that place.

She tells that it’s good he went with everyone but the problem is that he went to Jaipur as Akshara and Abhimanyu promised the beginning of their love and life there. He consoles her. Abhimanyu and Akshara go to the same temple. Dadi and Vansh get worried for Manish. He hits someone.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

