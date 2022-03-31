Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 31st March 2022, Written Update: Manjiri comes home

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu calls Dr. Batra and confirms if Aarohi was on a call with him and then tells her to prove herself trustworthy. Neil requests Akshara to play Holi with mud but she says she won’t ever do that. Abhimanyu tells Neil to push her into the pool of mud as she is his sister-in-law. Akshara retaliates and screams. Abhimanyu tells Akshara to co-operate as it’s her first Holi and Neil is her brother-in-law. She runs away but Neil follows her and applies colour on her and tells he won’t annoy her. She says he’s the best.

Aarohi comes and gives curd to Akshara. She asks Aarohi if she’s giving her curd because they got into an accident. Aarohi tells her to be quiet and Akshara insists on going and telling everyone. Aarohi panics and Akshara tells the party is so boring and starts playing the dhol and everyone smiles. Akshara pulls Abhimanyu aside and says she needs to tell him something and Aarohi panics. Harsh comes and Akshara leaves. Neil comes and asks them to dance they all dance together. Manjiri comes and everyone gets happy.

Abhimanyu gets emotional and applies colour on her and wishes her a happy Holi. Then, Harsh and Akshara start arguing with each other in a funny way and Manjiri’s asks what happened to them. Abhimanyu says maybe both are drunk and Akshara must’ve drunk the bhaang by mistake. Akshara agrees and tells it was an accident. They all ask her what does she mean and she tells Aarohi will inform them. Harsh asks Aarohi what does Akshara mean and she gets worried. Abhimanyu wonders if something’s wrong since Aarohi panics.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

