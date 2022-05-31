Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 31st May 2022, Written Update: Manjiri is scared for DNA test

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu tells that they’ll do a DNA test for everyone. Manjiri gets scared and asks what’s the need. Abhimanyu tells that with everyone’s DNA test they will have database of everyone and medical history can be stored. Manjiri tells they already have the Goenkas and Birlas’ database. Abhimanyu reminds her that Neil’s DNA test isn’t done and tells that after his test they’ll be on a safer side. Manjiri gets tensed and Akshara noticed that and asks her what’s the reason as she looks very restless. Manjiri tells nothing and wonders what will happen as a secret has been hidden from the family since years and prays that it stays hidden from everyone.

The Goenkas on the other hand decide to find a groom for Aarohi. She comes down and tells them to find a peopled guy of her level for her and if they can’t find it then they shouldn’t bother as she will find herself and leaves angrily. Akshara finds the adoption papers in her file and thinks that maybe it must’ve got misplaced and recalls Manjiri acting weird whenever the adoption topic came up and even when the talk of DNA was happening. Abhimanyu comes and aks her why does she have the papers. She tells it got misplaced.

He takes the papers from her and asks her to forget about that and tells they should move on from their fight and keep their differences aside as they’re so much more than that. Akshara agrees and they both hug. Later, Akshara struggles to wear a saree and Abhimanyu romantically helps her. They both go for a dinner date. Next morning, Akshara gets scolded by her heads for coming late. Abhimanyu gets surprised seeing his cabin decorated by Akshara and gets happy.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 30th May 2022, Written Update: Manjiri tries to destroy adoption papers