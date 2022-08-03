Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 3rd August 2022, Written Update: Anisha proposes to Kairav

In today’s episode, Mahima asks Akshara why did she go to meet Dr. Kunal without informing anyone. She said that she didn’t want to bring false hopes and didn’t want to tell anything until it was a final yes. Kairav tells her that she could’ve informed him at least. She tells that she went to pray in the dargah as well, but she waited for an opportunity to meet Dr. Kunal but couldn’t meet him. Abhimanyu tells Akshara that it’s fine as he has accepted his fate. Akshara gets a call and she picks up and then she starts crying. Everyone gets worried and asks her what happened. She tells them that it was Dr. Kunal’s call and he agreed to meet Abhimanyu.

Aarohi gets shocked and asks how’s that possible. Akshara tells them that she had left her phone number with his sister so he must’ve contacted her through the sister. Abhimanyu asks if she’s sure and she says yes and they both hug. Everyone gets happy. Manjiri asks Anand to inform Harsh about this. Harsh gets to know and gets happy and hopes Dr. Kunal agrees to the surgery. Anisha comes as a surprise and Akshara hugs her. Anisha apologises to Kairav for not frequently returning his calls. Kairav tells he understands.

Anisha tells she has an announcement to make but she isn’t sure of the reactions she will receive. She goes down on her knees and proposes Kairav for marriage. Everyone gets shocked. Dadi asks Anisha if she’s playing with Kairav’s feelings as she didn’t even respond to his messages and calls. Manish asks Anisha to answer. Anisha asks Kairav to answer something. Abhimanyu asks her not to pressurise him as he needs time. Anisha tells she loves him a lot and that’s why she returned back. Abhimanyu and Akshara tell that they both need time and let them talk it out.

