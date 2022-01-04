Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 3rd January 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu calls Akshara at his engagement

Today's episode begins with Akshara asking Aarohi to try jewelry, but she denies it as she is studying. Aarohi asks Reem to try the jewelry and dresses on Akshara and finalize the perfect one. Aarohi dreams of becoming MD soon and is not interested in all these toils. Elsewhere, Manjari suggests Harsh keeping the wedding ceremonies at home, but the latter denies it as it requires extra effort. Harsh wants to arrange the rituals at a hotel. Manjari video calls Reem and leaves the phone on. At the same time, Abhimanyu notices Akshara dolled up with jewelry, but the latter disconnects the call.

Vansh feels frustrated trying on clothes because he looks fat. Kairav ensures that he looks handsome in ethnic attire. Moreover, people who love him will always find him attractive. Kairav asks Vansh to talk to Reem as the envelopes are ready. Abhimanyu and Akshara feel upset at the same time seeing the engagement ring. Abhimanyu thinks that as he couldn't share his life with Akshara, he will share the pain of love. On the other hand, Akshara is afraid of attending the upcoming engagement of her sister with Abhimanyu. She thinks of making excuses because she cannot bear the pain of love.

Seeing the home decoration, Harsh calls it a fish market. Manjari shares her excitement and says she will dance in the engagement. Harsh makes fun of her and compares her to Akshara. He says Akshara is a ringmaster and belongs to a dancing family. Manish enters the room and asks Harsh if he called them a dancing family. Manish starts dancing with Harsh in the song 'Senorita.'

Abhimanyu finds Akshara's bracelet in his room and realizes that she had been here before. Mahima comments on Aarohi that she looks exhausted like she didn't sleep last night, in response to which Aarohi says she was busy studying a case study. Abhimanyu learns that Akshara has not come in his engagement. He calls her and asks her to reach by 30 minutes; otherwise, the engagement will not take place.