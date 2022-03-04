Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 3rd March 2022, Written Update: Harsh rejects Abhimanyu’s marriage

In today’s episode, Manish does Abhimanyu’s aarti. He gives money to Abhimanyu and the latter asks if it’s his fees for performing his surgery. Manish tells it’s shagun. Abhimanyu takes his blessings and hugs him. Dadi tells the rest of the shagun will be given when both the families meet. Akshara asks Abhimanyu to inform his other family members. He agrees and apologises for hurting them and leaves thanking them all. Manish tells Akshara made sense when she said his condition was wrong that’s why he took it back and tells he can see Kartik and Naira in Abhimanyu and Akshara and hopes her relationship stays as strong as theirs.

Harsh says he’s pretty sure Manish and Abhimanyu are hiding something. The Goenkas rejoice and dance with Akshara. Abhimanyu comes home and gives sweets to everyone and tells he has a good news to announce. Harsh throws things angrily and tells Manjiri knew about it but didn’t tell him and starts yelling at her. Abhimanyu tells him to speak to her with respect. Harsh tells the Goenkas are playing them. Abhimanyu gets angry and Mahima tells Akshara is the best life partner for him as she’s educated and well-mannered and will love their family a lot. Harsh asks if she’s bewitched by Akshara. Anand asks him to stop talking like that. Harsh tells Akshara will never become his daughter-in-law and tells he hates her.

Aarohi thinks about her time with Akshara and looks at the guitar and reminisces about them. Akshara asks her why’s she sitting alone and asks her to come down. Aarohi tells she has some work. Akshara asks her if she’s okay and she tells yes. Akshara tells she’s really happy and assures her even she’ll find her prince charming. Aarohi tells she only cares about her career. Abhimanyu tells he’ll make Harsh’s life easier by not inviting him to his marriage.

