Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 3rd September 2022, Written Update: Goenkas and Birlas fight

In today’s episode, Akshara cries seeing the Goenkas. She says Vansh looks like a business man and Aarohi looks different and wonders how they are now. She says she and Kairav are both fine. Manish picks up a call. Kairav hears his voice and cries. Manish asks if it’s Kairav but he disconnects the call. Akshara tells Dr. Kunal that she will reach there before the press conference. He tells her that it's pre poned. Dadi and Akhilesh see Manjiri at the temple.

She takes Dadi's blessings. Akhilesh tells her that Akshara is her daughter-in-law and is missing but Abhimanyu isn't doing anything. Manjiri tells him that even Akshara promised she wouldn't leave. They leave angrily. Akshara asks the driver to drive fast. Maya and Dr. Kunal get worried. Mahima says Manish got an international call and asks someone to trace it. Manjiri comes home and tells Abhimanyu on video call that she had an argument with the Goenkas and Akhilesh splashed dirty water on her with his car.

Dr. Kunal consoles Maya.

She sees the press conference starting. Harsh says the Goenkas splashed dirty water on Manjiri. Anand says they shouldn't tolerate it. They go to meet the Goenkas. Akshara reaches the venue. Shefali says Abhimanyu went to Udaipur. The Birlas come and Harsh taunts the Goenkas. Manish and Harsh argue. Akhilesh tells them that they are not that ill mannered and it may have happened by mistake. They all argue. Dadi asks them to calm down. Harsh tells Manish that when they catch Kairav they won't spare him. Harsh raises his hand but stops after seeing Abhimanyu.

