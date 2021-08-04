Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai, 4 August 2021, Written Update: Kartik returns to India

Today, Kartik cracks the deal with his foreign company as their representative is impressed by Kartik’s business plan. After a while when Kartik is resting in his house he reads a news regarding Sirat which says that she was absent for her last two hearings in the court, which makes Kartik restless.

Here in Dalhousie, the goon, Vishwa is constantly trying to invade Sirat’s personal space by asking about her original identity. Sirat politely requests him to leave her alone and later punches him. Vishwa is completely shocked to see this version of Sirat as she remains very quiet and soft spoken in the shop.

Later, Kartik calls up Naksh and tells him that he is coming back to India. Soon Kartik gets back to India and as he reaches the Goenka mansion all the family members are surprised to see Kartik back. Manish remains silent and does not show his emotions as he knows that Kartik is back only for Sirat.

After a while Kartik’s mother tells him about the humiliation they had to face because of Sirat and also tells him that their reputation was completely soiled due to rumours of his involvement in Ranveer's death. Suvarna tells Kartik to be far from Sirat, while Kairav supports Kartik and tells him to continue his search for Sirat.

What will be Kartik’s next step? Keep your eyes on the next written update to find it out.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

