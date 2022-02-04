Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 4 February 2022, Written Update: Aarohi convinces Akshara to spy on Abhimanyu

In today's episode, Abhimanyu worries about Aneesha's problem and feels frustrated. In the Birla house, Harsh says the hospital doesn't run with the help of a guitarist Akshara. He expresses his satisfaction of bidding farewell to Akshara and says those who dream more than their capabilities meet the fate of Akshara. Abhimanyu hears the conversation and gets furious. He seeks Anand's blessings and says he joined Birla hospital out of respect but leaving it out of shame. Harsh asks him not to threaten him, to which Abhimanyu calls Harsh the reason for his resignation.

He denies tolerating Akshara's insult and says the last time he broke chairs to vent his anger and does not want to keep vandalizing property. Manjiri tries to stop Abhimanyu from resigning, but he denies and warns Harsh not to vent his rage on Manjiri. He says he will wrap pending operations and leave the hospital. Elsewhere, Akshara misses Abhimanyu while Neil calls to inform her about Abhimanyu's resignation and asks her to handle the situation. Parth and Neil approach Manjiri and request her to convince Abhimanyu not to resign. However, Manjiri says Harsh doesn't respect women, and Abhimanyu and Akshara are not wrong, so she will not stop anyone.

Akshara sings outside Birla hospital, and listening to it, Abhimanyu comes out and rests on her lap. She offers him juice and asks to give it a second thought before quitting his job. He says he became a doctor to serve people and can do it anywhere. He calls himself Akshara's first patient whom she treated with her song. She kisses his forehead, and they share a romantic moment.

Later, Akshara asks if he is hiding something. Abhimanyu gets a reminder of surgery and leaves. Later, Abhimanyu talks on call while Aarohi overhears the conversation and gets suspicious. She then informs Akshara about this and convinces her to spy on him. Abhimanyu meets Aneesha in a cafe and asks her not to start with her tantrums again like she used to do two years ago.

