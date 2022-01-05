Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 4 January 2022, Written Update: Akshara to dance at Abhimanyu's engagement

Today's episode begins with Abhimanyu coming downstairs and Manjari being excited to see him. Aarohi and Abhimanyu greet each other. On the flip side, Akshara is getting ready at her place, and she rushes to leave but slips on the stairs. Abhimanyu shouts, "be careful", at his engagement room. Everyone stares at him for such strange behaviour. Abhimanyu could not understand why he screamed. Neel excuses that Abhi is warning Manjari to be careful while lighting the candles. Akshara also manages to prevent her fall, and she thanks, God. She books a cab to escape from her house.

Abhimanyu gulps soft drinks. Seeing this, Neel questions why he is sacrificing his love. Neel tries to convey that he is making a big mistake. Mahima is afraid of Aarohi as she could replace her position. Mahima hopes for Abhimanyu and Akshara's love story to ignite. Meanwhile, Akshara's cab is late, and she is still waiting.

At the engagement party, Harsh asks Aarohi why she looks tense. Aarohi asks about the photos, to which he says he has already informed her on the phone. Harsh warns her to be careful, so Aarohi thinks she will tell him about her medical exam later. Manish makes Harsh dance. Manjari praises Harsh for his dance, but he says this is the last time he danced because he taunted him, telling a dancing family yesterday.

Akshara gets a call that her cab ride is cancelled. She plans to escape by auto and then inform her family that she is stuck in traffic and cannot arrive on time. But to her surprise, Abhimanyu visits her place on a bike to ruin her escape plan. Abhimanyu says he cancelled her cab and shows the bracelet he found on his shirt. Akshara makes excuses, but Abhimanyu picks her up in the back of his bike and takes her to his engagement. Following a load shedding, Akshara enters the stage dancing. Aarohi feels threatened as she told her before not to dance at her engagement as she would divert everyone's attention.

