Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 4 March 2022, Written Update: Harsh gets drunk

In today’s episode, Harsh says when Akshara comes to this house, there will be more destructions. Abhimanyu tells Harsh will be the one to put the fire and he will be the one to put it off and goes. Manjiri cries. Manish tells Swarna that he’s worried that Harsh must not be taking the news well. Manjiri scolds Abhimanyu and tells him to speak to Harsh with respect. Abhimanyu tells Harsh doesn’t speak with her also properly. She asks him not to be become like Harsh and tells she won’t attend his marriage without him.

She tells Akshara will come to the house and win everyone’s heart and asks him not to complicate things with his father as it will affect Akshara when she comes here. Harsh walks on the road drunk and says Abhimanyu hates him and only loves Akshara. Neil comes and tells Abhimanyu that Harsh went out of the house drunk and unannounced and they go in search of him. Mahima asks Manjiri to calm down. Harsh tears up and blames Akshara. Manjiri calls Abhimanyu and asks him to find Harsh as she won’t be able to live if something happens to him. Akshara wonders how Harsh would’ve handled the news. She sees Kartik and Manish’s video and prays for Abhimanyu and Harsh’s relationship to evolve.

Abhimanyu sees Harsh walking towards a broken electric pole and runs behind him and yells at him to stop. He holds him and asks if he’s fine. Harsh asks why does he hate him. Abhimanyu takes him home and Manjiri sighs with relief. Abhimanyu calls Akshara and she consoles him by singing a song and they both fall asleep. Aarohi gets angry looking at her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 3rd March 2022, Written Update: Harsh rejects Abhimanyu’s marriage