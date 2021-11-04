Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 4 November 2021, Written Update: Akshara and Abhimanyu shake a leg

Today’s episode starts with, Akshara and Abhimanyu dancing with everyone. Kairav gets Manish’s call and leaves with Vansh as per Manish’s request. Aarohi looks for Abhimanyu and finds him and they dance together. Aarohi goes and Alshara comes in front of him and the music stops. The man asks everyone to remove their masks and ghunghat. Akshu removes her ghunghat and Abhimanyu removes his mask and they face each other. Aarohi and Neil see each other and they argue. Aarohi sees Abhimanyu and Akshara together and get angry, thinking this can’t happen as she should be Abhi’s radha.

In the ashram, Suvarna tells Dadi that Manish and Akhilesh want them to find eligible boys for Akshara and Aarohi. Suvarna says Abhimanyu is right for Akshara and Dadi agrees. Abhi and Akshu dance and wonder about their relationship. Everyone starts the race. Aarohi runs and collects the grains and runs back. Abhimanyu turns to look for her and sees her donating the grains to the poor and joins her. Suvarna calls Manjiri and asks Abhimanyu’s hand for the marriage for Akshara, but Manjiri doesn’t hear the name right.

Manjiri calls Abhimanyu and he tells her that he’s never seen a girl like this, who gave him the grains and tells her she’s different. Aarohi comes and he introduces her to Manjiri. The calls end as the battery goes down and he wonders when he’ll tell his mom about Akshara. Manjiri thinks Aarohi is the girl Abhi likes, and misunderstands the name and wonders what a miracle this is.

