Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 4 October 2021, Written Update: Sirat finds it difficult to concentrate

Today, Kartik motivates Sirat and tells her to calm down as few days of daily practice will help. Sirat feels restless and calls Suvarna to enquire about Akshara and Aarohi. Suvarna asks Sirat to focus on the boxing as all the family members are taking care of her children. Kartik introduces Sirat to Arvind who will take over Sikandar as he is unavailable for a few days. Arvind decides to check Sirat’s fitness. Sirat at first finds it difficult to complete the tasks wherein Kartik’s motivation encourages Sirat as she completes the fitness test. Arvind asks Sirat to train with light weights as it is her first day of training after a long gap.

After a while, Sirat starts feeling restive and calls Suvarna for the second time to inquire about Aarohi and Akshara. Suvarna gets angry on Sirat and asks her the reason behind getting restless at regular intervals. Surekha feels that Sirat is trying to show everyone that she is concerned about Aarohi and Akshara. Suvarna backs Sirat and tells Surekha to complete all the requirements for the puja. On the other hand, Sirat’s worry for Aarohi and Akshara makes her leave the boxing academy as she rushes towards their house.

Sirat starts searching for Aarohi and Akshara as she reaches home. Ahead, Sirat accepts that maintaining a perfect balance between the family and the professional life is very difficult. Furthermore, Kairav informs Sirat and Kartik about a function in his school. Kartik decides to visit alone and restricts Sirat from visiting the school.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

