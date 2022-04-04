Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 4th April 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu yells at Mahima

In today’s episode, Suwarna tells Akshara to fast for Abhimanyu and break it by eating the kheer given by his family. Akshara agrees and shies and everyone tease her. Aarohi asks her to come work and continue her romance later. Kairav says Aarohi is too strict and manish agrees and tells she’s very particular about her work. The detective tells Abhimanyu that he couldn’t find any information about the accident. Abhimanyu wonders what to do. He sees Akshara and smiles at her and teens the detective to check all the CCTV footage.

Manjiri asks Mahima to prepare kheer for Akshara as she needs to break the fast. Mahima tells she’s busy and asks her to ask Parth to prepare it. Manjiri tells Neil and Parth can’t make it and won’t even let her cook and tells that the cook is on leave. Mahima rolls her eyes and tells she’ll take care of it. Akshara sis a song and Abhimanyu listens to it and smiles. Mahima comes and asks why’s her patient listening to Akshara’s song and yells at her. The patient tells he likes to hear music as it makes him feel better.

Anand tells Akshara’s music therapy helps a lot of people. Manjiri prepares kheer and gets tired and falls dizzy. Abhimanyu yells at Mahima and asks her why didn’t she prepare the kheer. Mahima asks him how could he yell at her and tells they’re all very busy as they have busy schedules so they can’t go hand in hand with all the rituals the Goenkas keep. Akshara cries and apologises. Manjiri asks her to break the fast and Akshara takes her blessings. Abhimanyu gets angry and walks off.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

