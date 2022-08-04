Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 4th August 2022, Written Update: Anisha apologises to Kairav and Akshara

In today’s episode, Anisha tells Abhimanyu that Kairav didn’t even give her an answer. He tells her that they can’t control others according to their wishes and he tells her that she didn’t give them proper assurance as she never communicated with them properly. He tells that he’s proud of her decision and asks her not to change her decision and be firm with it. Parth, Anand and Mahima wonder why she never told them about her decision to marry so soon as they don’t even know what she does properly. Parth tells he doesn’t understand why she’s in such a hurry to get married. Akshara looks at the painting of Abhimanyu and her gifted by Kairav. Akshara recalls Mahima’s words and gets sad.

Abhimanyu comes and asks her not to think so much and not even take a lot of stress as it’s a day to celebrate and she shouldn’t waste her happiness. He shows her the cupcakes and wishes her a happy birthday and tells that their love exceeds all the hardships they face. He feeds her the cupcake. Next morning, Abhimanyu flirts with her and wishes her a happy birthday again. She thanks him and blushes.

Anisha video calls Kairav and tells she will wait for his answer and he can take time. Later, Anisha wishes Akshara for her birthday and gives her a swiss roll saying she made it for her. Akshara thanks her and apologises to her for Dadi’s words. Aarohi tells Kairav not to marry Anisha as she ignored him so much. Later, Anisha gets a call but she disconnects it. Mahima asks her to pick it up but she says that it’s not important.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 3rd August 2022, Written Update: Anisha proposes to Kairav