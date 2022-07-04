Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 4th July 2022, Written Update: Akshara and Abhimanyu are trapped in fire

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu gets to know that Akshara is in the ward where the fire is and rushes back to search for her. Akshara searches for Abhimanyu and then feels relieved knowing that he isn’t stuck in the fire. Abhimanyu comes and finds Akshara’s bracelet and thinks that she’s inside. He yells her name and closes his mouth and goes inside. Manjiri tells Harsh that there was a blast in one of the wards at Birla Hospital and their family was present in the ward at that time. Harsh gets shocked and they both rush to the hospital.

Abhimanyu hears Akshara calling him. Harsh and Manjiri reach the hospital and Neil informs them that Akshara and Abhimanyu are in the fireplace. They get shocked and worry for their safety. Harsh wonders if someone did this intentionally. Abhimanyu spots Akshara and breaks their glass and enters. He hugs her and gets emotional. Akshara panics and Abhimanyu hums a song to calm her down. Akshara cries and tells that she lost the bracelet that he had gifted her even though she tried finding it.

Abhimanyu shows her the bracelet and puts it around her wrist and she gets happy. He tells her that they need to get out of this place. A fire engine arrives at the hospital. Akshara and Abhimanyu sit under the table and apologize to each other for fighting and tell how much they love each other. Manjiri prays for their safety. They faint after a pillar falls on the table. Abhimanyu then wakes up and lifts Akshara and tries to escape.

