Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 4th June 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu learns Neil’s truth

In today’s episode, Harsh gives his speech. He tells everyone Abhimanyu and Parth had many choices but they chose Birla hospital. Abhi rushes to reach the function. Manjiri looks at Neil. Aarohi keeps the report in her hand. Akshara takes it from her. Aarohi goes and tells Neil to take the file from Akshara and give it to Harsh. Neil goes and asks Akshara about the file and she insists on giving another file to Neil. Harsh tells everyone that they have introduced IVF and DNA departments.

Neil takes the report from Akshara. Aarohi pushes Neil and the papers fall down. Neil sees the reports and gets shocked. Rohan tells Abhimanyu to go on stage. He asks Akshara why she's worried. Harsh comes and scolds Neil. Neil tells him he's not an orphan. He shouts saying he knows everything. Everyone looks at him. Neil tells Harsh to tell everyone he's not an orphan. Neil gives the report to Abhimanyu.

Manjiri faints before Abhimanyu can check the report. The reporters ask about Neil. Abhimanyu keeps the report in his pocket. Kairav says Harsh would have done something to Neil. They go back home. Harsh says how dare Neil say something like that. Abhimanyu stops his bike and checks the report. He's shocked to find out Neil and Harsh's DNAs match. Abhimanyu gets shocked and hits the bike in anger. He wonders how could they hide this truth from him.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 3rd June 2022, Written Update: Aarohi learns the truth