Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 4th May 2022, Written Update: Aarohi and Abhimanyu find the lehenga

In today’s episode, Akshara worries about Aarohi also being in the temple. Abhimanyu asks Aarohi why is she here and she tells that she came to get the lehenga as it’s important for her as well. Abhimanyu cuts Akshara’s cal and she gets scared as they’re both together and don’t even like each other. Abhimanyu tells Aarohi that he had told her to stay away. Aarohi asks him if he even knows how the lehenga looks and tells him to find the lehenga soon. They both search for it and Aarohi hopes that she gets the lehenga or everyone will accuse her.

Akshara tells Kairav that she’s scared since Abhimanyu and Aarohi are together. Kairav asks her not to worry as they might come into truce as well. All the Birlas get to know that Abhimanyu went to get Akshara’s lehenga. Harsh gets furious and asks how could Abhimanyu go and worries if he can’t make it on time. Manjiri and Parth assure him that Abhimanyu will be back soon. Harsh agrees to wait but he gets angry at the Goenkas. On the other hand, Aarohi and Abhimanyu find the lehenga. She twists her ankle and sprains her leg. Abhimanyu thinks she’s acting or she did it deliberately. Aarohi sees his face and tells him sarcastically that she did it intentionally.

Reem comes and tells that there will be extreme traffic because of the political rally. Akshara worries. Aarohi also tells Abhimanyu about the political rally and he asks her why didn’t she tell this before. Abhimanyu feels relieved that he found the lehenga. Kairav assures Akshara that nothing will happen.

