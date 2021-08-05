Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 5 August 2021, Written Update: Kartik’s surprise visit shocks Sirat

Today Kartik visits the police station once again to ask about Sirat’s location, but the inspector denies his request. Instead, the inspector tells Kartik that if Sirat misses her third date then the court will declare Sirat as an escapee. As Kartik is leaving the police station he overhears the inspector talking to someone about Sirat being in Dalhousie, soon after he decides to search for her in Dalhousie.

On the flip side, Sirat gets to know about the anniversary of her shop owners and decides to plan a surprise for them as it is special day in their life. During that time, Kartik reaches Dalhousie and he first goes to the police station and shows them Sirat’s photograph. The inspector tells Kartik that its against the law to reveal the exact location but gives him a small hint saying that she works in a flower shop.

Later, Sirat is seen enjoying the anniversary party with the owners and surprises them with a magic show followed by live music played by musicians and the couple is seen grooving and looking at their dance Sirat remembers Kartik. The shop owners thank Sirat for all the planning and feel lucky to have her. While all this is going on, Sirat is shocked to see Kartik in the house where he introduces himself as Sirat’s college friend.

Will Kartik’s entry create chaos in Sirat’s life?

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

