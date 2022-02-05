Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 5 February 2022, Written Update: Akshara becomes suspicious of Abhimanyu

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu consoles Anisha as she cries. Aarohi calls Akshara and tells her to come look at them. Akshara tells she doesn’t want to know as she trusts Abhimanyu and will wait until he tells her the truth. Abhimanyu tells Anisha that he needs to tell someone but Anisha tells he can’t as she will die. She asks him if he’ll support her and starts crying. He hugs her and says yes. Harsh calls Manish and warns him to make Akshara stay away from Abhimanyu and asks him how can she ask him to stop going to the hospital. Manish tells its Karma and that they’re not afraid of him.

Akshara receives a job offer and she decides to talk about it to Abhimanyu later. Kairav sees Abhimanyu with Anisha. Akshara visits the camp and Abhimanyu comes and hugs her. He tells her that he needs to talk and asks her to sit. Akshara sees a kid crying for its mother and she panics recalling Sirat. Abhimanyu consoles her and thinks it’s not the right time to tell her. Akshara bumps into Anisha. Manish fumes with anger and Akhilesh consoles him. Kairav calls Akshara and informs her that he saw Abhimanyu with a girl and tells her to confront him about it. Akshara thinks he is right.

Harsh yells at Mahima and worries about the business. The nurse gives Abhimanyu his wallet and he finds a note written by Anisha and wonders if she and Akshara met. Akshara wonders if Abhimanyu is stuck in a problem. Abhimanyu goes home and decides to tell everyone, but wonders how they’ll react. Akshara calls Abhimanyu and tells him that she knows he’s hiding something.

