Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 5 January 2022, Written Update: Akshara watches Abhimanyu getting engaged

Today's episode starts with Akshara dancing to 'Bole Chudiyan.' Jumping over the shoulder of two guys, Abhimanyu joins the dance floor. To make things less awkward, Akshara brings Aarohi to join the dance. The entire family joins in, shaking a leg. Soon, Akshara and Abhimanyu leave the floor to cry in a corner, apart from each other. Neil notices Akshara and asks why she is sacrificing her love.

As the engagement ceremony begins, Manjari notices that Aarohi's ring for Abhi is missing. Everyone tries to find out, but Akshara gets it hidden inside the velvet ring box, to which Dadi says that sometimes things are right in front of us, but we can't see them. Neil whispers that Abhimanyu and Akshara's love is not hidden. Still, they assume that they are not destined for one another.

Soon, the ceremony starts, but everyone notices that Abhimanyu's ring finger has a deep cut. However, he did it on purpose but addressed it as an accident. Aarohi exchanges a ring with him on another finger. As everyone clicks a group selfie, Kairav notices Abhimanyu and Akshara's teary eyes. Mahima tells Shefali that Abhimanyu injured himself on purpose. Shefali says if he has second thoughts about this alliance, he should reveal it. Similarly, Aarohi also doubts that Abhimanyu's hurt him on purpose. Still, she soon shifts her focus on completing her master's degree.

Akshara brings Java plum leaves for Abhimanyu's pain relief in the room. Still, he suggests she get all kinds of leaves from the garden because the heartbreak will not heal quickly. Akshara holds his hand and first aids it. He asks for a solution for his heart's agony, to which Akshara says that after marriage, everything will be alright. She asks him to respect the relationship because his fiance is her sister. Manjari and Kairav notice them crying.

