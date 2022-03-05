Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 5 March 2022, Written Update: Harsh taunts Akshara

In today’s episode, Manjiri asks Abhimanyu to talk to Harsh like his dad and end the fight. Harsh comes and tells it won’t end until Akshara is out of their life. Abhimanyu tells Harsh does whatever he likes and wants everything to be according to his likes and that’s the reason he got him to work in his hospital as he only cares about his ego. Harsh says he won’t attend their marriage. Abhimanyu tells there’s no use talking to him. Harsh tells him there will be drama if he marries Akshara and they both argue.

Later, Swarna calls Manjiri and asks her if they can meet so they can talk about the marriage and she agrees. Dadi tells Swarna she hopes everything’s alright as Manjiri seemed upset. Swarna says nothing must’ve happened. Dadi tells it’s time for happiness and Aarohi gets angry and leaves. She cries looking at Kartik and Sirat’s photo. Kairav comes and consoles her. She tells no one can see her pain but only recognise Akshara’s happiness. Kairav hugs her and consoles her. Abhimanyu meets Akshara at the hospital and she tells Harsh called him and he wonders what is Harsh planning.

Harsh comes and asks her to sign the papers for joining the hospital and then taunts her for snatching away everything from him. She asks him why does he hate her. He tells he hates her as Abhimanyu doesn’t love him and hasn't invited him from his wedding. She gets shocked and he leaves. Abhimanyu comes and asks what happened. She asks him why did he not invite Harsh. Abhimanyu tells he has a lot of ego and they both argue.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

