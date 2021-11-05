Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 5 November 2021, Written Update: Abhimanyu realises his love for Akshara

Today, Neel informs Abhimanyu about a new location and tells him to spend the evening with them. Abhimanyu is busy thinking that soon he will inform his mother about Akshara and her family. Aarohi tries to make an eye contact with Abhimanyu but the latter is busy thinking about Akshara and her friendship. Akshara feels good when she sees that Abhimanyu shares a good bond with his step brother Neel as he promises to get him a new phone when Aarohi destroys his cellphone unknowingly. Later, Suvarna and Suhasini decide to meet Abhimanyu in the mask festival as they are eager to fix Akshara’s marriage.

Akshara and others click pictures together while Neel tells everyone that this is the first when he has seen Abhimanyu smiling. Meanwhile, Aarohi starts falling for Abhimanyu and decides to take him away from Akshara. Back in Birla house, Manjiri is been confronted by Mamta for talking to Suvarna about Abhimanyu. Manjiri feels bad after Mamta talks to her in bad manner.

Furthermore, Akshara and Abhimanyu sit together and talk about their views on love. Abhimanyu informs Akshara that his mindset has completely changed after visiting the mask festival. Akshara appreciates Abhimanyu for changing his thought process and gets confused over her feelings. On the other hand, Abhimanyu at first finds if difficult to accept that he has fallen in love with Akshara in such a short span think but later realises that he has got his better half. Akshara and Aarohi both think about Abhimanyu and admire him for his qualities.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

