Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 5th April 2022, Written Update: Akshara and Abhimanyu break their fast

In today’s episode, Akshara asks Manjiri not to stress as she will go and talk to Abhimanyu. Akshara consoles Abhimanyu and tells it wasn’t Mahima’s fault and tells Manjiri loves us a lot and asks him if he won’t break his fast with her. They both eat the kheer and break their fast. Suwarna worries if Akshara will find a place in the Birla household. Manish asks her not to worry as Akshara is their child and is raised by them and even Abhimanyu is there to protect them.

Mahima overhears Akshara and Abhimanyu's conversation and wonders if she was wrong about Akshara. But Mahima feels deeply insecure about losing her value after Akshara comes to the house. As Akshara decides to leave, Abhimanyu asks for a kiss. They are interrupted by Neil. Abhimanyu asks Neil to knock. Akshara tells Neil it’s fine. Manjiri asks Abhimanyu to apologize to Mahima. At the Goenka's house, Akshara gets to know about her photoshoot. Aarohi is upset seeing everyone pampering Akshara. She misses Sirat. She thinks she always wanted to fight for herself and be a fighter just like Sirat, but in reality she’s just a loser now.

Akshara manages to convince Abhimanyu for the pre-wedding shoot. Mahima vents to Manish for siding with Akshara at the hospital. Both of them argue with each other. The next day, Akshara bumps into Harsh. As she is about to apologize, she gets interrupted by Anand. Abhimanyu assigns a kid patient to Arohi. The kid recognizes Aarohi was the same lady at the site of the accident and Aarohi gets shocked. Abhimanyu and Akshara overhear everything.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

