Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 5th August 2022, Written Update: Kairav accepts Anisha’s proposal

In today’s episode, the Goenkas come to the Birlas’ house and Manjiri and Akshara ask Suwarna if everything is fine as they showed up at their doorstep. Manish apologises for coming without informing but they had to talk about something important. Suwarna gives bangles to Akshara and asks if she will give them to her sister-in-law. They all smile and become happy. Manish asks Anand if he’s ready to give Anisha to Kairav. Mahima and Anand agree happily. Abhimanyu asks Kairav and Anisha if they are ready and have thought about it properly. They both agree.

Kairav tells he knows there will be ups and downs in the relationship, but he is hoping that their love will be stronger than their problems. Abhimanyu goes to the Goenka Villa to get Dadi for the rasam. Abhimanyu checks Dadi’s pulse and tells she’s healthy but he knows that her mood is bad as she doesn’t want this marriage to happen. He tells even he’s skeptical as everything is getting rushed. She tells that she isn’t sure if Anisha is responsible enough. He tells her that he can understand but Kairav is sensible and he must know what he’s getting into and then consoles her. He asks her to come for the rasam and she agrees.

They come home and Akshara hugs Dadi. Anisha apologises to Dadi and Dadi tells her it’s fine but asks her not to repeat her mistakes again. Harsh comes home and gives a bouquet to Akshara and wishes her a happy birthday. She thanks him and tells she’s happy that he made it. They all dance later and then sit and talk about when to fix the marriage date. Mahima tells they can do it soon. Dadi tells after marriage Anisha is allowed anything but she won’t go to Mumbai to act. Everyone gets shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

