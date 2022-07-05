Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 5th July 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu and Akshara in critical condition

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu lifts Akshara and finds the exit and comes out. He lays her down on the floor and faints. Everyone rushes towards them. Manjiri asks them to wake up. Anand and Mahima take Abhimanyu and Akshara respectively to treat them. Mahima tells that the smoke has filled their lungs. Anand passes an injection to Parth and asks him to inject it into Abhimanyu and tells him he should gain consciousness soon. Parth tells he hopes Akshara’s state isn’t bad. Manjiri cries and asks Neil if Akshara and Abhimanyu are fine.

Neil consoles her and tells her that Anand and Mahima will take care of them. Kairav worries for them and Shefali asks him to calm down as everything will be fine. Kairav tells that he misunderstood Abhimanyu. Manish says Abhimanyu’s life is precious as he saved his life many times and so many others’ so nothing should happen to him. Harsh cried looking at the burnt wing. Neil comes and Harsh cries telling that all the hard work is gone. Neil tells him everyone is safe and asks him to calm down. Abhimanyu murmurs and Anand tells that he’s gaining consciousness. Akshara also murmurs Abhimanyu’s name.

Mahima comes out and tells Akshara is stable but isn’t completely healed. Anand comes and tells Abhimanyu isn’t doing that great and they have given him oxygen as his lungs are filled with smoke. Manjiri cries and Mahima tells that Anand won’t let anything happen to Abhimanyu. Akshara yells Abhimanyu’s name and rushes towards him. Manjiri tries to stop her but Anand tells they should meet each other and maybe they’ll feel better. Akshara asks Abhimanyu to wake up and cries. Abhimanyu wakes up and everyone gets happy.

