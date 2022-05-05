Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 5th May 2022, Written Update: Akshara goes to help Abhimanyu and Aarohi

In today’s episode, Akshara comes in a hot air balloon. Abhimanyu gets shocked seeing Akshara in the hot air balloon. Vansh asks Kairav why did he let her go. Kairav tells everyone that Akshara left a message and went away. Mahima asks him what was written on it. Neil reads the letter and tells them that Akshara has found a way to bring Abhimanyu back. Harsh gets irritated. Mahima tells everyone that the wedding probably won’t happen.

Abhimanyu gives the lehenga to Akshara and she gets excited seeing it. Abhimanyu tells Akshara that she is wrong to get more excited seeing the lehenga than him. Akshara asks Arohi about her sprain. Akshara decides to go with Arohi and Abhimanyu in a hot air balloon. A man says only 2 people can board it. Abhimanyu gets scared. Akshara tells him to look at her and get on. Reem tells both the families that Akshara and Abhimanyu are coming in a hot air balloon. Harsh tells Anand Goenkas do whatever they want. Abhimanyu asks Akshara to unveil herself. She tells him she won't do it until the wedding.

Mahima tells Manjiri it was wrong that Abhimanyu had to go and get the lehenga. Suwarna and Suhasini overhear them. Everyone waits for Abhimanyu and Akshara. Akshara gets stuck in the hot air balloon due to heavy wind. Abhimanyu asks her not to worry and they get her out. Both of them reach the palace. Goenkas and Birlas tell them to go and get ready. Both the families get happy seeing Abhimanyu and Akshara decked up in their wedding attire.

