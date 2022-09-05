Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 5th September 2022, Written Update: Manish confronts Abhimanyu about Akshara

In today’s episode, Maya stands on the stage but runs away. Dr. Kunal and Akshara go behind her. Abhimanyu goes and tells them that dirt got splashed on Manjiri and they should apologize. Akhilesh tells him that it was by mistake and not intentional. Harsh tells him to fall at Manjiri's feet and apologize. They argue. Abhimanyu shouts at them to stop and tells them to leave. Manish tells him that he gave his daughter to him but he always turns away.

He tells them that Kairav was blamed falsely. Harsh tells him that his daughter and son ran away like cowards. Akshara calms Maya down. Manish tells them that Akshara is their daughter and they don't even know if she is alive or not. Abhimanyu and Manjiri cry. He tells Abhimanyu that he always thought he would protect Akshara but they did so much to find Abhimanyu when he did nothing about Akshara. Abhimanyu tells him he won't understand. Akshara tells Maya that she supports her and asks her not to get scared.

Maya sees masks and gets an idea. She tells her that she can’t lip sync and face everyone. Akshara tells her it will be too much. Maya goes on stage with the mask. The judge asks her to remove the mask once. Dr. Kunal goes on stage and tells them that she has worn the mask to symbolize suppressed voices and they should support the cause.

