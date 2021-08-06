Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 6 August 2021, Written Update: Kartik meets Sirat

Today we see that Kartik shows concern for Sirat and seeks permission for getting in the house. The landlords welcome Kartik. Sirat asks Kartik why he came there when she had already finished everything. However, Kartik acts as if they had a fight and had not met since a long time. So, the landlords believe Kartik.

Sirat inform the landlords that Kartik will be leaving soon, but the landlords want Kartik to stay with them as he has arrived on a very special day. Further, Sirat tells the landlords to cut their anniversary cake. On the other hand, Manish is happy for the new 'women division' in their company, and feels proud to read positive news about his family. Manish prays to god that Sirat’s shadow should not fall over their happiness.

Back in Dalhousie, Kartik is happy to see Sirat. Later, the landlords ask about how Kartik and Sirat became friends. Kartik makes up a story and tells that they used to participate in intercollegiate debate competitions and that's how they became friends. Later, the landlords insist Kartik to stay in their house as it gets dark.

Sirat interrupts and tells Kartik to leave. Then, the landlord shows them the medals and photographs of their son and tells them that he was into the Army and gave away his life for the nation fourteen years back. They request Kartik to stay as they see their son in Kartik.

As the landlords leave, Sirat confronts Kartik for coming there. Kartik tells Sirat about the consequences for missing the hearings. Sirat tells him that she will get back on her own and tells Kartik to leave.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Sirat asks Kartik to leave but he tells her his family is in trouble