Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 6 December 2021, Written Update: Akshara saves Abhimanyu

Today we see that Akshara informs Ruby’s father that Abhimanyu is innocent as she was present in his cabin when everything took place. Later, Ruby’s father refused to accept Akshara’s confession and accused her saying that she is Abhimanyu’s girlfriend and thus is trying to save him. Abhimanyu stands stunned as the truth is completely different to what Ruby is presenting in front of everyone. In the meantime, Akshara asks Ruby to present some concrete proof which can justify the allegations made on Abhimanyu.

The jury interrupts and tells Akshara that Ruby has introduced some eye witness in front of the panel who saw her coming out of Abhimanyu’s cabin. Akshara informs the jury that she has a video which will prove Abhimanyu’s innocence and the whole world will accuse the Health Minister and Ruby for spoiling the reputation of a renowned doctor. In the meantime, Ruby accepts her crime and asks Akshara to delete the video as she will end up behind the bars if the video gets viral.

Harshvardhan and Mahima thank Akshara for saving Abhimanyu as her proof and confession had huge importance in this case. Akshara apologises to Harshvardhan for planning Abhimanyu’s birthday in the hospital. Ruby gets emotional and asks forgiveness for trying to spoil Abhimanyu’s image and requests Akshara to delete the video. Akshara reveals that she did not have any video with her and tricked Ruby in their plan so that she accepts her mistake. Abhimanyu is impressed by Akshara’s smartness and thanks her for saving the day as Ruby’s allegations would have finished everything.

The Health Minister tries to threaten Akshara but Abhimanyu jumps in and backs her and tells the minister to refrain from his evil acts. Meanwhile Akshara leaves the place while Abhimanyu follows her and asks her to accept the fact that both of them love each other. Aarohi finds Akshara and Abhimanyu together and starts thinking the reason behind them meeting each other constantly. Elsewhere, Abhimanyu asks Akshara the reason behind saving him. She tells him that she did her duty and would have done the same if someone else was stuck in the same situation.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 3 December 2021, Written Update: Harshvardhan blames Akshara