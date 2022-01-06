Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 6 January 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu decides to move on

In today's episode, Goenka and the Birla family greet each other post the engagement ceremony and hope the wedding to be smooth. Later, Akshara and Abhimanyu cry at their houses apart from each other. Their separation is depicted by a dance performance on 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.' Interfering Akshu's imagination, Kairav brings a glass of turmeric milk as she has also injured her finger. He decides not to hide her love story from others because this doesn't seem right and rushes to the family.

On the other hand, Neil brings Abhimanyu a glass of turmeric milk. He drinks the milk and throws the glass. Neil shows him the video in which Abhi purposefully injured his finger. Neil advises Abhi that he should have called off the engagement because their mother will not be happy knowing the truth. Neil rushes to his mother to share Abhi's sacrifice. In Kairav and Neil's attempt to reveal the truth, they felt hesitant and later interfered with by a third person. Abhimanyu shares that he wants to fight, but Akshara has given up.

However, Aarohi is daydreaming about Abhimanyu and her Henna ceremony at the workplace. Mahima scolds Aarohi, saying she is just an intern like others and may stand beside Dr.Abhimanyu Birla at the wedding but not capable of standing beside him at the workplace. She asks her to start dreaming after becoming capable.

Again, Akshara is singing 'Tum Bin Jiya Jaye Kaise' at the hospital, but Abhi ignores her throughout. Akshara feels like she is invisible to him. Abhimanyu decides to change himself and stay away from Akhsu in an attempt to move on. Aarohi calls to inquire about her admission and knows that she can get admission only through management quota and a donation of Rs.30 lakhs because she is late. She is hesitant to share this with Abhimanyu or her family because they are men of principles. She decides to arrange it on her own. Abhi decides that he would rather die but will not express his pain to Akshara anymore.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

