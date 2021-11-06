Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 6 November 2021, Written Update: Akshara becomes anxious

In today's episode, Akshara and Aarohi get excited seeing Suhasini and Swarna. Suhasini asks them to introduce her to their new friends. Suhasini reminds Abhimanyu how he fell on Akshara in hospital. When everyone sits down to eat, Suhasini and Swarna discuss Abhimanyu and Akshara.

Mahima remembers Manjiri's words and calls the manager to inquire about Akshara. Dadi is asked to relax by Vansh and Kairav. Suhasini invites Abhimanyu and Neil to celebrate Diwali at their home. Akshara thinks back on her promise to Aarohi.

Abhimanyu thinks about how to confess his feelings to Akshara. Akshara receives a call from an NGO informing her that Mahima wants to meet her. Akshara gets anxious as she doesn’t want to leave the job nor break the promise she made to Aarohi. She wants to stay with her family and think about Abhimanyu.

Akshara feels suffocated and falls; Abhimanyu approaches her and tells her that if she sings or hums, she will be ok. She falls on his shoulder. Aarohi asks Neil about Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu hums for Akshara, she joins him. Abhimanyu asks whether she is okay and what caused her to have such a panic attack that she couldn't even hum. Aarohi runs up to Akshara and asks her to discuss her concern. Aarohi explains she was simply playing a prank, which Akshara took seriously. Listening to this, Akshara feels relieved and elated. Abhimanyu compliments Aarohi and wishes her luck. Akshara thanks Abhimanyu and he wishes Akshara would love him as much as she loves her family.

Akshara says to Aarohi she can't stay without her and is relieved that it was just a prank. Suhasini and Swarna talk about Akshara and Abhimanyu's alliance. Aarohi comes and asks Swarna to help her in getting ready. Suhasini discusses the wishing pond. Later, Abhimanyu dreams of getting closer to Akshara. Geonkas come to the wishing pond.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

