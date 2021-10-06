Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 6 October 2021, Written Update: Kairav forgives Kartik and Sirat

Today we see that Goenka's cherish Kairav's winning moment as Kartik plays the video on the television. Kartik and Sirat yet again apologise to Kairav for not being able to attend the function. Kartik and all the family members dance around Kairav and ask him to forgive them. Kairav hugs Kartik and Sirat and they promise that they will never miss any of his school function. Kartik asks Kairav to support Sirat as she needs motivation before going into the Asian Boxing Championship. Kairav assures that he will support in every condition and will also take care of Aarohi and Akshara whenever Sirat is unavailable.

Furthermore, Sirat informs Kartik that Arvind asked her to stay back for an important meeting and thus she had to skip the award function. Sirat then reveals that the federation officers changed the coach and appointed Mukesh as the new coach. Kartik gets shocked as he gets to know about Mukesh. Sirat refuses to participate in the competition as Mukesh makes her remember everything from the past. Kartik asks Sirat to stay strong and find a solution to the problem.

Finally, Sirat faces Mukesh in the boxing academy wherein Mukesh tries to prove his superiority. Later, Mukesh decides to train Sirat for the Asian Boxing Championship. Kartik feels insecure and tells Sirat to stay calm as Mukesh is trying to provoke Sirat. After a while, Sirat gets back home from her practice and cuddles with Akshara and Aarohi.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

