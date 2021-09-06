Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 6 September 2021, Written Update: Sirat skips the photoshoot

Today, ladies from the neighborhood come to see Goenka family's newlywed couple. Suhasini asks Sirat to prepare tea and snacks for the guests. One of the guest asks Suhasini that Sirat resembles Naira in looks but questions about Sirat being perfect like her. Sirat asks Gayatri and Suvarna to help her in preparing snacks like Naira. Suvarna motivates Sirat and tells her that she will handle everything smoothly. Gayatri tells Sirat to do things in her way as she will take ages to become like Naira.

On the other hand, Kartik waits for Sirat at the venue for the photoshoot. Then, Sirat with the help of Gayatri and Suvarna prepares tea and snacks for Suhasini and her friends. Meanwhile, Kartik waits for Sirat but the latter gets stuck in the household chores. People present at the photoshoot start talking about Sirat’s unpunctuality and criticise her for wasting everyone's time while her fans wait to see her.

Meanwhile, Suhasini and her friends get impressed with Sirat’s hospitality. Kartik gets back home as Sirat misses the photoshoot and gets furious. Sirat looks for a way to cool down Kartik and later sings a song and apologises. Sirat explains Kartik that she cannot hurt Suhasini and that is the only reason she stayed back. Kartik tells Sirat that Goenkas will never want her to compromise with her career for the sake of household chores. Kartik asks Sirat to focus on her career and gives her an example of Naira for managing everything perfectly. Later, Suhasini asks Sirat to convince Gayatri for a second marriage as living alone is difficult.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

