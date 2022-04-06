Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 6th April 2022, Written Update: Akshara confronts Aarohi

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu asks the kid what was he saying about the accident. Aarohi tells he was saying nothing important. Akshara tells them they need to go for the photoshoot and Aarohi thinks she needs to do something to keep herself safe. On the other hand, Vansh clicks the photos of the Goenkas and Reem calls him talented.

Abhimanyu gets called on an emergency operation and he goes to attend to them. Akshara asks Aarohi if everything’s okay as she looks scared. Aarohi replies that everything is fine and assures her that it's just work stress. Kairav calls Akshara and she tells him that they might be late. Kairav tells the photoshoot won’t happen on time then. Abhimanyu comes out of the operation and thinks Akshara might be upset since it got delayed. He sees Akshara dressed up and the rest of them. Manish tells Abhimanyu that he was busy saving people’s lives so they decided to save time and come surprise him. Kairav gives him clothes to change into.

Akshara holds her guitar and takes a photo with him in his coat and tells they need a photo to say that a singer and a doctor are marrying each other. Later, the boy comes and asks Akshara if Aarohi is her friend as he saw her the next day of their accident. Aarohi tells the kid is lying and Akshara tells that kids don’t lie. Anand comes and calls Aarohi to assist him with surgery and she leaves. Akshara recalls the accident and panics. Abhimanyu comes and tells Akshara that he’s very lucky to have her. Akshara cries and hugs him and thinks she’s sorry.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 5th April 2022, Written Update: Akshara and Abhimanyu break their fast